Family of 4 displaced after fire breaks out in Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four has been displaced from their Deerfield Beach home after a fire erupted.

Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters responded to the home on Northwest 42nd Street and Third Avenue just after 9 a.m., Tuesday.

According to fire rescue officials, one resident inside of the house heard a popping sound from an electrical panel before a fire broke out.

Close to 30 firefighters battled the flames for approximately 30 minutes before it was brought under control.

No injuries were reported but the family has since been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

