SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out along 100 Court and Colonial Drive, just before 2:30 a.m., Wednesday.

“We did have a downed powerline, got FPL to come and secure the power,” said Pedro Rodriguez of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “Took a little while so we had to make sure we stayed away from that area, so the powerline did burn from the fire.”

Officials said a family of three was inside the home at the time of the fire.

They woke up to the sound of crackling which alerted them of the fire.

“We basically had multiple lines also in operation and we also used our aerial pieces from a huge roof opening from the fire that vented through the roof,” Rodriguez said.

All three people escaped the flames without incident.

Loved ones of those affected rushed to the scene to see their home of many years destroyed.

“I’m just happy everybody made it out safely and nobody got hurt and we were able to put the fire out,” Rodriguez said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

