Family, neighbors mourn Lighthouse Point man killed in plane crash

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida community is grappling with sudden tragedy after one of their own died in a plane crash in Lake Okeechobee.

Seventy-three-year-old Eric Peterson, an attorney from Lighthouse Point, was one of five people killed when twin-engine Piper heading from Tampa to West Palm Beach went down about 400 yards from the lake’s southeast shore, just north of Pahokee Airport, Friday afternoon.

Peterson’s son spoke briefly with 7News, Saturday afternoon, as he and the rest of the family cope with the loss.

“It’s horrible … I mean, my dad is gone,” he said.

Area residents described Peterson as warm and kind.

“He was one of my friendliest neighbors around,” said Ralph Campanella.

7News learned Peterson, who works out of West Palm Beach, had a son who died at an early age.

Now neighbors like Campanella are praying for the loved ones in mourning.

“Eric was a great guy, and he’s with his son now in heaven, I’m sure,” he said.

The community offered Peterson’s family their support and condolences.

“We love it here in Lighthouse Point, and this is going to be really devastating for our neighborhood and our town,” said Campanella, “We’ll wait until it’s time and find out the details and give our respects to the family.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

