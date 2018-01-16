Family mourns beloved mother gunned down in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is now in mourning after a beloved matriarch was gunned down in her Fort Lauderdale home.

Photos taken during Christmastime show a smiling and happy Bernice Jefferson. She was described as a loving and motherly figure to her neighborhood.

But now, her family is stricken with grief after, police said, Jefferson was gunned down in her own home by someone she knew, Tuesday.

Jefferson was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Jefferson’s daughter, Letraveya Jefferson, said the tragedy played out right before her eyes.

“She didn’t deserve that,” said Letraveya. “You only get one mama, y’all. One mama. I don’t got no more chances with my mama. My mama was killed in front of me and my kids. My mama didn’t deserve to go like that. If y’all got your mama here, love y’all mama, dawg. I can’t get no other chance with my mama.”

“She was a very nice person. She didn’t deserve to be shot and killed the way she was killed,” said the victim’s niece, Nadia Sole, through tears. “If anybody who knew her, whoever came around her, if she picked up the phone and called your phone, she brung life to you. She just was that live person and I…”

The gunman remains at large. If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

