Family: Mother, child fall to their deaths at Brickell apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman and her 5-year-old son fell to their deaths at an apartment building in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, their family said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 88 SW 7th Street, near the Brickell City Centre, at around 8:15 p.m., Monday.

Fire officials said they responded to a child who fell from anywhere between the 20th and 23rd floors. Crews located the child on a sixth floor terrace.

A family says a five-year-old and 37-year-old mother are dead after they fell from the at least the 20th floor at 88th SW 7th St. They were found unresponsive on the 6th floor by fire rescue. Earlier a family member called officials saying the woman threatened to jump. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ZNBtyHJsLp — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 26, 2019

Paramedics performed CPR on the boy and rushed him in extremely critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Crews later learned there might be a second patient, and that’s when they found the woman on the sixth floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said both the mother and her son fell from at least the 20th floor. They identified the woman as 37-year-old Solange but did not give out a last name.

Fire officials said they had received a call earlier from a family member saying the woman had threatened to jump.

However, police have not yet specified whether the cause of death was an accident, a suicide or whether foul play was involved, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.