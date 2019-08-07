Family: Missing Miami Springs teen left behind concerning note

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Springs Police are looking for a missing teenager who left behind a concerning note.

According to family, Prisilla Gonzalez, 16, was last seen at home, along the 500 block of Payne Drive, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Gonzalez is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray Adidas baseball cap.

Have you seen her? Please contact the Miami Springs Police Department with any information. (305) 888-9711 pic.twitter.com/n4JswhJlK3 — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) August 7, 2019

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call Miami Springs Police at (305) 888-9711.

