PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe and reunited with her family.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Angelina Valko left her home after a disagreement with her mother on Thursday.

Valko’s mother said Saturday morning her daughter has returned home and is safe.

