Family members say cyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run on Rickenbacker Causeway

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist remains in the hospital after, family members said, he was the victim of a hit-and-run on the Rickenbacker Causeway, Tuesday night.

According to family members, 50-year-old Jorge Rouco was riding his bike westbound on the Rickenbacker Causeway at around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a car. He was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A witness told the family that a little white car with a broken mirror had hit Rouco.

Family members were afraid he wouldn’t make it Tuesday night, but said his condition was more stable on Wednesday.

