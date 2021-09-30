ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been almost a week since Miya Marcano was last seen and family members and authorities continue to search for her.

On Thursday, family members of the 19-year-old continued to work with volunteers and authorities in searching a large area in Orlando.

“We still have not given up hope,” said the victim’s cousin Caili Sue. “I truly believe that my cousin is alive. I believe it in my heart. We go based off of our gut senses and none of us have had that feeling that she is no longer with us.”

“We want to help and aid if nothing else, in that closure, that comfort,” said volunteer Paulean Luksza. “If we can find her, great, but we want to try and do our best and that’s all we can tell them is that we’re here to help.”

Marcano was last seen Friday, Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lives and works. She has not been seen or heard from since Friday.

Deputies are expected back in the area later in the day to continue to search through storage units at her apartment complex.

On Monday, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, a maintenance man at Marcano’s complex, was found dead in a garage at another complex 35 minutes away.

According to investigators, Caballero harassed Marcano, wanting a relationship with her. They also considered him a person of interest after investigators discovered he used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment around the time she disappeared.

Another search area has been established at New Smyrna Beach.

A media conference is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

