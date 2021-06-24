SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members are reacting to the tragic collapse in Surfside as they continue to try and find their loved ones.

7News cameras captured a bunkbed that was in one of the rooms that collapsed.

Anita Bostwsen said she has six family members, including nieces and nephews, who lived in the building who she hasn’t heard from.

“We’re just waiting for a miracle,” she said.

“We’re praying for a miracle, and my nephew was extremely disabled so he was not able to walk, was or is,” another woman said, “so we’re hoping, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know what to think. I mean, it is horrible so, we’re praying for a miracle. I ask for everybody to pray for survivors and that we can find them.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife trucks are parked along the beach to keep people away from the building.

Rescue crews are listening and searching for anyone who might still be trapped in the rubble.

So far, officials say one person has died and 35 people have been rescued. Search and rescue efforts continue.

