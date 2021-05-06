Family members plead for public’s help after police identify suspect in fatal Sunrise shooting

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Sunrise is making a painful plea to the public to help find the person who killed their loved one.

Authorities have identified 32-year-old Jeavoye A. Jones as the man who, they believe, shot and killed 51-year-old Mark McNab.

The fatal shooting happened along the 7000 block of Northwest 20th Court at approximately 3:50 p.m. on April 22.

On Thursday, the victim’s sister, Myrna McNab, pleaded with the public to help authorities find Jones.

“There’s a void in the family right now,” she said. “We are so broken. Everybody is hurting. All I’m asking: if anyone knows where this person is, please turn him in, or if you’re watching this, turn yourself in. Do the right thing.”

It remains unclear what was the motive behind the shooting.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, surveillance cameras captured Jones at a nearby pawnshop.

He was seen entering the store while holding a bag.

Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

