MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is pleading for answers after their beloved 75-year-old family member was killed after being struck by two drivers in Miami who did not stop to help.

Loved ones of Ana Paulina Garcia pleaded for help at the City of Miami Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning.

“We’re just broken right now. We just want peace and we want justice for my mom because she didn’t deserve this,” said the victim’s son, Chihyang Liu.

Garcia got off a bus and was walking home along Northwest 79th Street and First Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 when she was hit by a Toyota SUV.

“Black or dark in color Toyota SUV with front-end damage, possibly to the grill and to the hood,” said Miami Police detective Alexander Mena.

The driver fled the scene.

As she lay in the street, a second vehicle struck her and also did not stop.

Garcia was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“How do you hit somebody and leave?” said Garcia’s daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Liriano, “And a second car? There has to be some humanity, some justice brought to this. This is not like a dog, it’s like a human being.”

The 75-year-old was a grandmother to 10 and a great-grandmother to four.

“Anything that she had was for her kids, her grandkids or great-grandkids,” said Liriano. “She’ll drop anything just to help anybody.”

The family also recently buried Garcia’s son after he lost his battle with COVID-19.

Now Liu and his sister-in-law, Liriano, are dealing with the emotional pain of losing two loved ones.

“If you’ve seen something, please, we’re just asking anyone if they’ve seen anything — we just want closure for my mother,” said Liu.

“Too much tragedy for one family to bear,” said Liriano. “We just need justice so we can move forward.”

The family has since set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for Garica. To make a contribution, click here.

Authorities said they have surveillance video of the moments after the crash but not the crash itself.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

