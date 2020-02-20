Family members make plea to help find Miramar father’s suspected killer

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of a father, who was murdered months after his child was born, are making a plea to help find the person who shot and killed him.

Jimmy Fleurimond had just stepped out from his home when he was killed, according to Raven Henderson, his girlfriend.

“We just want justice,” she said. “That’s all we want for him, for us, for the family, for his kids. Just, please, that’s all we want.”

Family members said Fleurimond did everything for everyone in his life, and he always worked to make sure people had a smile on their face. The 31-year-old was shot and killed in the middle of the night in front of a home on Southwest 27th Street in Miramar on Jan. 31.

Police have since issued an arrest warrant for Frederick Eugene, Fluerimond’s suspected killer.

“Literally, it was a normal day,” Henderson said. “He said he’ll be back and never came home, so we are all wondering, ‘What’s going on? What happened?'”

Fleurimond was a chef, and he and Henderson have a 4-month-old daughter, who will grow up without knowing her father.

“Now, all she has is videos and pictures,” Henderson said. “She will never know. All she has is memories, and that’s it.”

Although police believe Eugene committed the murder, they cannot find him, and the family is begging for help from the public.

“Please, we are begging you, guys,” Henderson said, “if you know anything, anything, just please come forward, let us know anything.”

If you have any information on this murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

