LONGWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) – A day after a person of interest in the disappearance of a 19-year-old woman was found dead, family members and loved ones have gathered near the man’s Central Florida home to launch a search for her.

Miya Marcano was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments where she lived and worked at around 5 p.m., Friday. She was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to see her parents but never boarded her flight.

On Tuesday, about 35 minutes away from the apartment complex in Longwood, family members and friends of Marcano gathered to pass out flyers and search for the missing 19-year-old.

The area in Seminole County is where 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead Monday from an apparent suicide.

Marcano’s loved ones could be seen searching the woods near the apartment complex where Caballero was found.

STILL MISSING: The red shirt (left) is what Miya Marcano was wearing when last seen on 9/24. She also had on jeans & a black hoodie.



On 9/27, person of interest Armando Caballero was found dead in an apparent suicide.



We're still searching for Miya.



Call 407-836-4357 w/ info pic.twitter.com/YkLGAQKPWb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 28, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Caballero was a maintenance person at the Arden Villas apartment complex, where he has worked since June.

“He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

One relative of Marcano said Caballero was obsessed with her and harassed her.

“I do have hope that she’s alive simply because he was obsessed with her so I’m hoping that he couldn’t bring himself to hurt her,” said family friend Ushana Kublal.

“Miya, baby girl, if you can hear me, if you’re seeing me, we’re here,” said Marcano’s aunt, Semone Westmaas. “We’re coming, hold on.”

Investigators said a maintenance-issued master key FOB, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Marcano’s apartment at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, about 30 minutes before she would have finished her shift at the apartment complex.

“Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and the family members, obviously, suspect foul play,” said Mina.

“When we went in, her bed was unmade, pillows kind of in a disarray and she has another necklace that her dad and stepmom got for her that’s gold and has a heart charm on it, when we walked into the room, the heart charm chain was on the ground and it was broken,” said Marcano’s cousin Caili Sue.

Marcano was last seen wearing a red shirt with the words “PREISS CO.” written on the front, jeans and a black hoodie.

Investigators are now asking for anyone with information on Marcano’s potential whereabouts or on Caballero to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-HELP (4357).

