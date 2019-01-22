Family members bond out of jail after arrest for West Park brawl with deputies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three family members who were arrested after an altercation with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in West Park spiraled into physical violence said their actions were justified.

7News cameras captured 37-year-old Francheska Turull as she bonded out of the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale alongside her brother, 26-year-old Duewayne Dixon, and her husband, 39-year-old Jessie Hernandez.

“What happened to us yesterday was horrible,” said Turull.

Cellphone video captured Sunday afternoon’s street-side showdown between the married couple and BSO deputies after Dixon was pulled over along the 3100 block of Southwest 40th Avenue for allegedly riding his ATV illegally.

Deputies who made the traffic stop were cracking down on illegal use of off-road vehicles ahead of the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protest.

“We were facing some bikes in front of my sister’s house, and I pulled out of my sister’s house to test the bike,” said Dixon. “[The deputies] were on an unmarked vehicle, and they cut me off, and that’s what happened.”

At around 3:20 p.m., neighbors said, Hernandez and Turull arrived at the scene.

“I basically asked for the deputy to please provide the statute that supports the facts of the statements that he was saying,” said Turull.

Before things got heated, deputies were heard on the cellphone video saying this would only be a citation for the rider.

“It’s not a big deal. He’s going to get a ticket, bike’s going to be towed, and he will be able to come back,” said a deputy.

Hernandez, his back to the camera, is seen arguing with a deputy shortly after.

“He was trying to tell me that I couldn’t stand on the sidewalk,” he said, “and when he pointed at a line and said, ‘Don’t cross it,’ I said, ‘Which line? This line?’ And that’s when he reached out and took matters into his own hands.”

“The deputies were already hyped up,” said Turull.

The video captured the tense moments that followed.

“I’m telling you, do not come any closer,” a deputy is heard telling Hernandez.

“On the sidewalk? Which one? I want to know which line on the sidewalk I can’t cross,” said Hernandez as he walked closer to the deputy.

“This line right here. If you cross it, you’re going to jail,” said the deputy.

“This one right here?” said Hernandez as he touched the line with his right foot.

The deputy is then seen grabbing Hernandez, who tries to wrestle free, causing the deputy to trip. Two other deputies then grabbed the suspect.

Turull is then seen coming into the frame and tussling with the deputy who had fallen down. Moments later, the deputy is seen striking her.

“You clearly see I didn’t jump towards the officer. I jumped towards the situation,” said Turull. “I started yelling out, ‘You’re hurting him! You’re hurting him!'”

The deputy is seen in the footage hitting Turull several times, even after she fell.

“Why are you punching her?” a woman is heard yelling off screen at least three times.

The same deputy is then seen placing Turull under arrest, as three deputies are seen holding down Hernandez.

“He had no need to put his hands on me, no need to put his hands on my wife,” said Hernandez.

Monday night, Hernandez showed a 7News crew his broken lip. Turull had bruises on her arms.

Hernandez said he will not rest until punitive action is taken against the deputy who hit him and his wife.

“I’m not letting up. That officer needs to get fired,” he said.

Hernandez and Turull are facing several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Dixon was charged with resisting an officer with violence and illegally operating an off-road vehicle.

All three of them were released on a $1,000 bond.

