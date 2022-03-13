BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. (WSVN)- A mother shares her pain nearly three months after her son was killed after an attempted traffic stop in Boynton Beach.

Family members, activists and attorneys joined in solidarity Friday night, sending a message to Boynton Beach Police.

It’s a renewed call to terminate one of their own, Mark Sohn, the officer involved in an attempted traffic stop, moments before the dirt bike crash of 13-year-old Stanley Davis, the third.

“He has a rap sheet that shows it. He’s abusing the community, and he has to go. He has to go today,” said family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson.

A review of Sohn’s personal record shows a history of reprimands.

Back in 2004, the department suspended Sohn for 57 hours for violating at least 12 different rules and policies in a vehicle pursuit. He had also been disciplined two other times for unsatisfactory performance in a vehicle pursuit.

“Strike one, strike two, strike three, you’re out,” said family attorney Ben Crump.

Officer Sohn was also nominated for officer of the month in 2016, and was given a police duty medal.

His actions on the day of Davis’ December crash near Federal Highway and Boynton Beach Boulevard remain under investigation.

“Why do you chase that kid? What is it about our children that you feel they are so dangerous, that you gotta use excessive force to detain them?” said Crump.

“It’s like a nightmare that I’m not waking up from, unfortunately,” said the victim’s mother, Shannon Thompson.

Davis’ mother said she’s still on a desperate search for answers and accountability.

“I have to watch my son lie in a puddle of blood right before my eyes. That’s what replays in the back of my head, and knowing that’s all I had. I have nothing now,” said Thompson.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released a statement that said: “The Florida Highway Patrol still has an open investigation into this accident. In addition, the attorneys for the young man’s family have advised the city that they intend to file a lawsuit against the city concerning this accident. Pursuant to the advice from the attorney retained by the city and its insurer, no further comment will be made until the investigation concerning this accident is completed.”

Friday, the day of the protest, marked 20 years since officer Sohn was hired by the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.