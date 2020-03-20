Family members: 2nd death at Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility is due to COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of an elderly man who recently died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale were originally told he did not test positive for the novel coronavirus, but now say they have been told he actually did.

During the past week, three people have died at the Atria Willow Wood Senior Living and Memory Care facility, and Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis previously said only one death was a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a 77-year-old male who had significant underlying medical problems,” DeSantis said in a media conference held on Tuesday.

Family members identified the man who died overnight Tuesday as Richard Curren.

“I think the fear with the one test, the death in Broward, was that was potentially transmitted by someone who was asymptomatic and who was working on the staff,” DeSantis said.

On Thursday night, family members of a 93-year-old man who had died at the facility said Florida Department of Health officials called them and said he tested positive for the virus as well.

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers on the total number of COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, which included a newly reported death, totaling the amount in the state to nine.

The 93-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 is now Broward County’s second death from the virus.

Throughout the week, 7News cameras have captured Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews transporting several patients away from the facility to be tested after displaying symptoms of the virus.

On Friday afternoon, an elderly woman could be seen walking out of her apartment with a paramedic in full hazmat gear. She was led into the back of an ambulance and transported away from the scene.

Rescue crews have not confirmed if her transport is due to showing symptoms of the virus.

Fort Lauderdale Police also confirmed to 7News that one of their officers who responded to the facility on Tuesday has since self-quarantined.

The officer will stay isolated for 14 days after possibly coming in contact with Curren.

The third patient who recently died at the facility is now considered to be the only patient of the three who tested negative for the coronavirus.