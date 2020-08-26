Family: Man dies at hospital following possible road rage shooting in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who had to be airlifted to the hospital following a possible road rage shooting in Opa-Locka has died, according to his family.

Miami-Dade Police and Opa-Locka Police officers could be seen at the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and Palm Avenue just after 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The victim called police after he was shot and said he believed he was the victim of road rage between himself and another driver. That incident occurred along the 4200 block of Northwest 135th Street, police said.

He was then airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue from Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. His family later confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the shooting may involve a driver for Uber, but 7News is waiting to learn in what capacity the driver works for the ride-share company.

Police said they are searching for the shooter, but they do not have a description of the vehicle they were driving.

