Family: Man dies after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the City of Miami has died, his family said.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 12th Avenue, Friday, just after 10 p.m.

Officials said the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital where, relatives said, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not provided further details about a shooter, as they attempt to determine what led up to the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.