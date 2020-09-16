Family makes plea to find shooters who killed father of 4 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a father of four who was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale has made a plea to find the people responsible for his death.

A memorial off Northwest 22nd Road marks where Caleb Fields lost his life more than five months ago. The family said they have been told that people know who killed Fields, but they refuse to identify the shooter.

“You took him away from my children,” Shatonya Webb, the mother of Fields’ children, said. “Life goes on, but it’s not a good feeling. I got four children. I have to see and look at an 18-year-old that graduated school, and her daddy wasn’t even here.”

On April 8, Fields had dropped off his children at home and headed to Tony’s Market, a neighborhood hangout.

“Targeted hit — it wasn’t just some random act,” Fort Lauderdale Police detective Elijah Thomas said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.

According to police, the three shooters can be seen on the video dressed in hoodies and wearing masks. The video shows them arrive in a stolen pickup truck and jump out.

“They chased directly after Mr. Fields, and the crowd was, of course, terrified,” Thomas said. “They kind of dispersed, and they focused on him and chased him around a few vehicles, across the street and they basically shot him multiple times, and he collapsed there in the field.”

Fields would succumb to his injuries in the field. His family and his children would not be able to say goodbye.

“It’s not OK,” Daniqua Lettman, Field’s sister, said. “It’s never OK to just be quiet. If you’re quiet, you’re a part of the problem. You’re just as guilty as the murderer.”

Months after the shooting, detectives have hit a wall in their investigation, and the family is pleading for someone to come forward.

“I’m very confident that there was people there that knew who they were, recognized them but just haven’t come forward,” Thomas said.

“Everybody knows something, but nobody want to talk until y’all got to walk in my shoes,” Webb said. “Every day, I have to look at my children.”

If have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

