DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a passionate plea on the anniversary of their loved one’s death in a hit-and-run.

A family is still waiting for justice five years after their loved one was tragically taken. On the anniversary of the death of 80-year-old Emma Kelsoe, flowers, balloons and a flyer were placed at the scene of the crime.

“Five years later, it still feels like it’s yesterday,” said Lisa Huber, the victim’s granddaughter. “You know, we believe somebody knows something. Really just want information, we don’t want people to forget about her.”

The driver responsible for the deadly hit-and-run has not been caught.

“At some point, somebody has to get tired of hiding. Somebody’s been carrying around this secret for so long, and it’s time to let it out,” said Huber.

Kelsoe was just steps from home with her dog visiting a neighbor, when she saw a car coming straight at them. She managed to push her friend out of the way, but she and her dog were hit.

The incident took place Feb. 1, 2017, around 6:30 p.m on the 8500 block of Southwest 18th Street in Davie.

Surveillance video shows the car involved driving away, and then another neighbor running to help.

Kelsoe and her dog, Rondo, were killed.

Police are looking for a dark colored four-door car, possibly a Toyota, with frontend damage, so far they have no car and no culprit.

There is a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward and an additional $22,000 reward offered by friends and family for information that leads to the driver.

“Please, if you know anything at all, anything, any little tip can help, just please help us. Please help us to move on and get justice for her,” said Huber.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

