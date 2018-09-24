Family makes plea for information on murder of 12-year-old daughter

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The members of a South Florida family are making a desperate plea for information in a murder mystery that’s haunted them for years.

Tequila Forschee was only 12 years old when she was fatally gunned down inside her home in the area of Northwest 201st Street and 42nd Avenue in Miami Gardens in 2013. Forschee’s 46-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the shooting but survived.

Five years later, her family is still making pleas to the public for any information leading to an arrest. They gathered at Lester Brown Park along Northwest 32nd Avenue and 196th Lane to celebrate what would have been Forschee’s 18th birthday.

Family members spoke with 7News to reflect on how they would’ve wanted her 18th birthday to be if she were still here today.

“Always pictured graduation, of course, cause Tequila, she had a late birthday [in] September,” her father, Glenn Forschee, said. “I knew at 18, she’ll be graduating, she was always a good student, so I looked forward to a graduation, a prom, and I’ll never be able to get that back.”

Flowers and balloons were set up at the park where she once served as a water girl for the youth football team.

“So far it’s just been a matter of healing and trying to get over it but still trying to hold her memory at heart,” her aunt Chanae Wood said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.