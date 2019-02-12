Family makes plea after husband killed by stray bullet at holiday party

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving wife made a painful plea after her husband was killed at a holiday party in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said 40-year-old Yemil Arguelles was fatally struck by a stray bullet in the backyard of a home in the area of Southwest 159th Place and 71st Street, Dec. 15.

Arguelles’ wife, Wedmy Fernandez, spoke with the media on what would’ve been his 41st birthday to ask whoever is responsible to turn themselves in to authorities.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Zubair Khan said, “So it’s an open area, basically, and that’s why we don’t have too many details to where the shot might have come from.”

Family members and friends stood by her side as she made her plea.

“There are five children some terrible person left without a father, and we have no idea, and it’s killing us,” Fernandez said. “It’s just killing us.”

Arguelles was shot on his 2-year-old son’s birthday, according to the family.

“I have a little girl that’s turning 8 months today. This exact day,” said Fernandez.

The family has also put $10,000 of their own money toward the reward.

“We just need to heal. We just need to know. That’s all we’re asking for, to know what happened,” Fernandez said. “We just want an answer because there’s a lot of people suffering.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $13,000 reward.

