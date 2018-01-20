Family loses home, dog killed in Lauderdale Lakes house fire

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire in Lauderdale Lakes has left a family homeless and one dog dead, early Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the single-story home, located on the 3300 block of Northwest 36th Terrace, just before 7 a.m.

Authorities said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

One dog died in the fire, according to authorities.

The Red Cross is now finding the family a place to stay.

