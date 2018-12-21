Family left homeless after Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left homeless just days before Christmas after their Fort Lauderdale home was destroyed by a fire.

The fire began in the laundry room of the home at around 7 a.m. Friday.

“It freaked me out. I felt like I was actually in a movie,” said one resident of the home. “The fire extended extremely fast and that actually terrified me.”

Despite the damage, all of the home’s residents made it out safely.

“My main thing is that everyone got out safely,” the resident said. “Although I lost everything, I lost everything — I lost everything: memories, clothes, pictures, etcetera, etcetera, I lost everything, so for me to be able to get my kids out safely, that’s the most important thing to me.”

The family is currently getting help from the Red Cross. However, they do not know what their next move will be.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.