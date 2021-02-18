Family holds tribute for 21-year-old victim killed in Liberty City drive-by shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered in Miami to remember the life of a 21-year-old who died during a drive-by shooting in Liberty City.

Tunisha Adderly, the mother of Dawann Graham, and others paid tribute to her son at Miller J. Dawkins Mini Park, along the 800 block of Northwest 47th Terrace, Thursday night.

“My soul is gone because of this,” Adderly said. “I feel like balling up. Why my child? Why mine? Why mine? It’s so unexplainable how I feel. They just took everything.”

Adderly’s son was one of two killed in a drive-by shooting near Northwest 20th Avenue and 64th Street on Feb. 5.

“I work hard for my kids, teaching my son how to live, how to live, how to live life, how to travel, and they took it all away from me,” Adderly said.

“He was my best friend, and I can never get that back,” Jayla Thomas, Graham’s cousin, said.

Police said the shooter fired from inside a Toyota Camry, striking and killing Graham and 21-year-old Zariyah Marshall. Loved ones said Marshall died while protecting her 6-month-old baby.

“She will never know her mother, never,” Quay Hill, Marshall’s sister, said during a protest on Feb. 15. “Only from the videos we got left for her, the pictures and from what we tell her. That’s unfair.”

As the community calls for an end to the gun violence, Graham’s grieving family are doing their best to stay strong while demanding answers and praying for an arrest.

“You took an innocent person’s life for no reason, and you don’t know how their family is feeling,” Thomas said. “You don’t even care how they feel.”

“They don’t even know how bad I am hurting,” Adderly said. “It’s like they have ripped out my soul. My soul is gone. My soul is gone.”

If you have any information on the drive-by shooter, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $10,000 reward.

