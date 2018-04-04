Family helps solve Miami Beach murder case, fight for reward money

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is fighting to get paid after they said they helped police make an arrest in a South Beach homicide, but haven’t seen a dime.

The South Florida family told 7News they called officials with a tip that helped solve a major Miami Beach murder and were promised reward money for doing the right thing, however, they said they have not gotten anything.

The crime shocked Miami Beach after 29-year-old Kamil Patel, who had just moved to South Florida for a job at Prada, was shot and killed in an alley.

Flyers were posted and the community prayed for an arrest.

7News spoke with a man who cracked the case, but did not want to be identified. He said he was in the back of the car captured on surveillance when he saw his friend Tyrone Jackson get out and fatally shoot Patel before fleeing.

The man who witnessed the shooting said his life is in danger. He told 7News he stayed quiet and did not call police until his mother convinced him to come forward.

“They were so happy when I got my son to speak up,” she said. “They were all cheering, congratulating each other.”

The mom and son are now living in a secret location paid for by Miami Beach Police.

7News has learned the city is spending thousands of dollars for their housing and food.

But what the mom and son say they have not gotten is the reward money they were promised for giving police the information needed to make an arrest.

“On the way, taking us to the hotel, they were like, ‘You guys are entitled to the entire $25,000 reward,'” the mother said. “‘Good job, I’m glad we found you mom. And that you had your son speak up. You did the right thing.'”

Ever since coming forward, they say they’ve been repeatedly promised the money. But so far — no check.

In a statement to 7News, the Miami Beach Police chief said, “Our highest priority is achieving justice for Kamil Patel and his family. Toward that end, we will not discuss any element of this open criminal investigation. I am confident the reward money will be dispersed properly at an appropriate time in the future.”

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates appeared on TV after Patel’s murder to ask for the public’s help, Jan. 29. “We continue to look for the community’s help,” he said.

This mom said detectives have acknowledged her son is the key to the case. “He was just thanking me so much,” she said. “And he gave me the paper and he told me to keep the paper, that it’s mine. This is what we are entitled to get.”

The reward money is not coming from Crime Stoppers, but from a new reward fund set up through the Greater Miami-Miami Beach Police Foundation.

The chairman of that organization told 7News he hasn’t received any documentation from the police department, and until he gets that, he can’t release the funds. 7News has learned they should be getting that documentation soon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.