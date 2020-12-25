Family gifts Pembroke Pines officer who saved their daughter from choking

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines officer was hailed a hero for a swift save.

Earlier this year, officer Fabio Vasquez saved a little girl who was choking.

He reunited with the girl and her family on Thursday.

Earlier this year Officer Fabio Vasquez saved the life of a little girl who was choking. Today Eva & her family were reunited with Officer Vasquez, and delivered holiday treats to the rest of our road patrol. It is our honor to serve and protect the residents of @cityofppines. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wUDYMV5UoR — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 24, 2020

The family brought him and the rest of the Pembroke Pines Road Patrol some holiday treats.

