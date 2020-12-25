Family gifts Pembroke Pines officer who saved their daughter from choking

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines officer was hailed a hero for a swift save.

Earlier this year, officer Fabio Vasquez saved a little girl who was choking.

He reunited with the girl and her family on Thursday.

The family brought him and the rest of the Pembroke Pines Road Patrol some holiday treats.

