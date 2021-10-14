DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is furious after their son suffered a brutal school beating that landed him in the hospital. The teen’s family said no school employees stepped in to stop it.

Davontae Brandau, 13, was jumped at Dania Beach’s Olsen Middle School, Wednesday.

“As soon as I turned around, he punched me,” Brandau said.

The fight sent Brandau to the hospital. Though dinged up, he is expected to be OK.

“I’m a little sore,” he said.

He is now dealing with the emotional pain of being blindsided, jumped, sucker-punched and stomped on during the school day.

His family provided 7News with Instagram videos of the incident.

“They were trying to step and stomped me in my face,” Brandau said.

He said the incident was over a girl at school, and that the two-on-one beating ended his school day and caused his mother to drive him to Memorial Regional.

“One punched me in the mouth and that’s when they pushed me down to the ground, and that’s when they started stomping on me and they started punching me,” he said.

“It’s disgusting,” said his aunt, Ashley Brandau.

Ashley said the young man’s family is fuming over how this all happened.

“Punching, beating, kicking and stomping his head as a school worker is standing next to them with her hand out doing absolutely nothing,” Ashley said.

After being jumped, Davontae ran.

“He didn’t even feel comfortable staying in school after it happened,” she said. “He tried to take off and get away from the situation.”

Ashley said a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy tracked him down off campus and released him to his mother. Then, he was taken to the emergency room.

“My hand, it’s hard to move it all the way down. My elbow hurts really bad,” Davontae said.

“Kids shouldn’t be in fear to go to school, you know, he’s there to learn,” Ashley said.

Broward County Public Schools said the fight happened as the students left the cafeteria. All students had their parents called and will be disciplined.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.