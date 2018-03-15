Family, friends worry about loved ones after bridge collapses near FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several friends and families are on edge as they wait to find out if their loved ones are safe after a bridge collapsed near Florida International University.

Those who have ties to victims impacted by the pedestrian bridge collapse have gathered at FIU’s Student Academic Success Center (SASC), Thursday evening.

“It hurts. I was really close to her,” said Lynet Gomez, who’s worried about her friend.

Gomez told 7News that her friend and sorority sister is unaccounted for, as of Thursday night.

“I just hope she’s OK and that she’s found soon,” Gomez said.

Gomez was with a group of people who arrived at the SASC building, which officials have called a family reunification center.

“The way the bridge landed, it landed on the driver’s side. That’s why he was able to get out through the passenger [side],” said Manny Perez, who is also looking for his friend. “Everything just happened too fast, and he really couldn’t get her out of the car.”

Perez is hoping he can find out more information on his friend, but is thankful to know the state of his other friend.

“We saw his car in the back of a picture with the bridge half on top of it,” said another person with the group.

“He’s in the hospital right now. I saw him. He’s in stable condition, thank God,” Perez said, “but we haven’t been able to find where she is.”

Volunteers, Miami-Dade Police, American Red Cross and clergy members all gathered to offer help at the center.

“Serving as a resource for anyone looking for some guidance, for a hand to hold,” said FIU chabad Rabbi Levi Freidman.

Perez is shocked that something like this could happen.

“I drive under that bridge a million times a day,” Perez said. “I’m always around, and I just got lucky.”

If you have any questions or think you’re family member may have been impacted from the pedestrian bridge collapse, call (305) 348-3481.

