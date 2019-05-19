Family, friends to pass out fliers for mother of 2 who went missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends of a woman who went missing in Miami Gardens are planning to pass out fliers at Miami Norland Senior High School, where the school employee works.

Kameela Russell, 41, was last seen Wednesday night in the driveway of her aunt’s home in Miami Gardens.

Russell went to the home to pick up her 6-year-old daughter.

Donna Blyden, her aunt, said she saw Russell’s car pull into the driveway before it suddenly disappeared.

“When I look again, I didn’t see the car,” Blyden said, “so I text her and say, ‘Where are you? I know you were in the driveway just now, and now you’re not here. Where are you?’ I didn’t get an answer.”

Miami Gardens Police are seeking the public’s help to find the school employee and mother of two.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

