Family, friends of 2 killed in Liberty City drive-by shooting hold protest amid search for shooter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is demanding justice for the two victims who died in a drive-by shooting in Liberty City, one of whom was protecting her infant child from gunfire, according to loved ones.

Family and friends of the victims, Dawann Graham and Zariyah Marshall, protested for peace on Monday at Lincoln Field Apartments off Northwest 20th Avenue and 64th Street, where the shooting occurred on Feb. 5.

“Let’s get these murderers off our streets,” Quay Hill, Marshall’s sister, said. “Where are they getting these guns from?! I raised my little sister up, me and my brothers, from when my mom had her, but we all collectively had her together. We raised her from a little girl on up.”

Around two dozen people came out on Monday in honor of the two 21-year-old victims. They said they are sick of the gun violence and are asking their neighbors to speak out.

“Kids are killing kids out here,” Raymond Adderly, Graham’s uncle, said. “When is it going to stop?”

“That was my only child! I swore to my mama to protect him from down here,” Tunisia Adderly, Graham’s mother, said. “All he was doing was coming to play video games.”

Loved ones said Marshall died while protecting her 6-month-old baby.

“She will never know her mother, never,” Hill said. “Only from the videos we got left for her, the pictures and from what we tell her. That’s unfair.”

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. However, their killer remains on the run.

Miami-Dade Police said a person inside of a dark-colored Toyota Camry sedan is the shooter responsible for their deaths.

Officers attended Monday’s protest and handed out fliers to get information that will hopefully lead to an arrest.

Family and friends of the victims are asking for the community’s help to track down the shooter.

“Come on, somebody seen something, somebody knows something,” Hill said.

Protesters could be seen holding up fliers with both of the victims’ information that police handed out.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

