Family, first responders welcome crews home after deployment in Florida Panhandle

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida first responders welcomed a convoy of people who helped out after Hurricane Michael ravaged the Panhandle with a highway salute.

The homecoming was filled with excitement and emotion for all those who traveled to the hardest hit parts of the state, and their help did not go unnoticed.

Families showed up with balloons and signs. Meanwhile, 7Skyforce flew over the scene as Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials joined in with a salute along Interstate 95, Friday.

The men and women of Florida Task Forces 1 and 2, along with Strike Team members, made their way home after 12 days of deployment. They were in the Panhandle helping in some of the hardest hit cities in and around Panama City and Mexico Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Richard Rojas told 7News how the devastation in the Panhandle personally affected him.

“I lived through [Hurricane] Andrew, and I saw what it did down here, and it was pretty close up there,” Rojas said. “They had a lot of destruction in a lot of neighborhoods, so they have quite a bit of rebuilding to do, but there’s good people up there, and they’ll get it done, just like we did.”

A reunion also took place at the Miami-Dade Fire Department, Friday.

More first responders are expected to return to South Florida in the next few days.

