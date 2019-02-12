Family fears body found inside sedan in NW Miami-Dade is of missing brother

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A body has been found in Northwest Miami-Dade inside the trunk of an old Chevrolet sedan and the discovery has some concerned family members fearing the worst.

Jason Lindsay recognized the turquoise sedan and said it belonged to 42-year-old Richard Lindsay, his missing brother, but does not know if the body inside the vehicle is his.

The sedan was found at Northwest 91st Street and 22nd Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police closed 91st Street as they tried to identify the body, but because of the corpse’s condition, police said they were not able to immediately identify the victim.

Lindsay said, “There’s a body in there, and then [an officer] came back and told me, ‘There’s a body in there. I don’t know if it’s your brother, but there’s a body in there.’ We haven’t seen him in a few days. I’ve got a feeling that’s him.”

Police said someone saw the sedan, and reported to police that flies were swarming around it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived around 2:30 p.m., entered the vehicle and found the decomposing body in the trunk.

Lindsay said, “I get over here and see all of the flies on the trunk, and then you can smell the decomposition. You can smell it!”

Family members of the missing man could be seen gathered in a parking lot across the street to see if their missing family member was inside the vehicle.

Police said they are waiting for the Medical Examiner to confirm if the man in the trunk is indeed the missing brother.

If you have any information on this body, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.