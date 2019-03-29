Family escapes from burning Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale family was able to to escape to safety after a fire broke out inside their home.

Fire and smoke billowed out of the house along Northwest 17th Street near 11th Avenue, Friday.

This afternoon FLFR crews responded to a working fire in a single story, single family home. 3 adults were displaced and being helped by Red Cross no injuries. @FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/TzLBSM3str — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 30, 2019

Buddy Freeman, one of the family members inside the home, described how the family was able to escape from the flames.

“We heard some popping, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ We didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “It kept on getting louder and louder, and so me and him started out the side door, open that door and saw what it was — a fire showering down on us. I jump back and come out the front door.”

The blaze badly damaged the home and displaced the family.

They have since been receiving help from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

