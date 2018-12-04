NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family escaped to safety after a fire broke out inside their home.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, flames erupted inside the garage of the house, lcoated in the area of Northwest 147th Street and Eighth Avenue, Sunday night.

The family managed to exit without suffering any injuries.

Firefighters were also able to save several cats and dogs inside the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

