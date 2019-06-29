Family enrolls overweight cat for ‘fat camp’ at University of Florida

A feline is working hard on her fitness at a Florida university.

Meet Laila the cat. She’s the only animal enrolled at a weight loss camp at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Her owners signed her up after she put on some pounds and was unable to jump on anything.

Once a week, the kitty goes through a rigorous exercise routine, which includes running on the treadmill and swimming.

It seems to be paying off because her family said Laila has already lost two pounds.

