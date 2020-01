MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man missing out of Miramar has been found safe and has been returned home, according to his family.

Kenneth Lionel Lindo was last seen walking away from his home in the area of Southwest 26th Street and 133rd Avenue on Thursday night.

His daughter said her 78-year-old father was home and doing well on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.