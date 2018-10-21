Family: Driver in 4-county Turnpike chase wanted police to kill him

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - The registered sex offender who took his own life after leading authorities on a cross county chase from Miami-Dade to Martin counties wanted law enforcers to kill him, his family said.

The lengthy pursuit ended Saturday evening when, detectives said, Michael Sardinas shot himself near mile marker 127 on the Florida Turnpike.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Sardinas’ loved ones said the outcome could have been different.

“It didn’t have to go this far. It didn’t. He was only going 65 miles an hour,” said his stepmother, Martha Sardinas. “That’s not even going high speed.”

According to officials, it all began when Sardinas hit a car near U.S. 1 and Southwest 336th Street in Florida City, Saturday afternoon.

“It was a hit-and-run with injuries in Florida City,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. “Miami-Dade Police Department picked that vehicle up, saw it, attempted a stop. The vehicle started running.”

Investigators said Sardinas took off on his Chevy sedan took off and got on the Turnpike heading north.

Authorities said Sardinas had two semi-automatic handguns and shot at officers through the rearview windshield during the chase.

No officers or innocent drivers on the highway were hurt.

Sardinas’ father and stepmother said the right thing to do would have been for him to stay at the scene in Florida City after hitting that car, but they added he has just been released from prison and was scared of going back.

“That would have been the right choice, for him to stop,” said his father, Patricio Sardinas.

“But he was afraid,” said Martha. “He knew that he was going to jail. What did you want? If you’re gonna go back to jail, that they were gonna kill you in jail?”

Sardinas’ loved ones indicated he wanted authorities to kill him.

“That’s what he wanted. Point blank, he wanted the cops to kill him,” said Martha.

But his family said, even though police described Sardinas as a high-risk convicted sex offender, and even though he jeopardized drivers’ lives for about 100 miles while shooting at officers, he was just trying to get his life together.

“Don’t profile him like he is a bad, bad criminal,” said Martha. “He’s not. He’s a kid who had a great heart. I wish he were still here.”

Sardinas’ family also said they’re upset that, as of late Sunday afternoon, his body has not been returned to them for a proper funeral. Police said they are still investigating.

