Family donates organs of 11-year-old boy struck, declared brain dead in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is sharing their pain after a young boy was killed while crossing the street.

A memorial has been built in honor of 11-year-old Anthony Reznik, who was struck and killed crossing the pedestrian crosswalk on 163rd Street and Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach on Feb. 10.

“This is my first night at home,” said Resnick’s mother Inna Trakhtenburg. “I was there with Anthony’s dad. We were there 24/7.”

Trakhtenburg still wears the visitor sticker from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Reznik was a happy, athletic child. Just two months shy of his twelfth birthday, he was declared brain dead.

His older sister, Tatiana, was with him when he was hit.

The family is now trying to move forward by giving the gift of life to others.

“We were getting so close, so it really hurts to see this happen to him,” said Tatiana, “but I’m happy he had friends that really looked up to me and him.”

“We decided to help other kids with his organs because his body is completely healthy, and we decided to help other kids who are in need for the organs because a majority of the organs can be donated for others to save lives,” Trakhtenburg said.

People from the community have created a change.org petition to change the name of Sunny Isles Beach Boulevard to Anthony Reznik Boulevard.

