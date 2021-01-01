Family, dog rescued from house fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out at a house near Southwest 143rd Place Circle off 142nd Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Friday.

A picture taken by a neighbor showed smoke and flames coming from the top floor of the home.

The family, along with their dog, was able to make it out safely.

The home’s smoke detector played a significant role in the family’s rescue, according to firefighters.

“Making sure their batteries are changed and make sure that they’re operational,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Omar Blanco. “This is a great example where smoke detectors save lives.”

No injuries were reported.

American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

