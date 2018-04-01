Family dog dies in Miami house fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - A house fire in Miami left a family pet dead, Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, located along the 700 block of Northeast 82nd Terrace, and received reports of a person possibly still inside the home.

Crews did an extensive search while extinguishing the fire and found no one inside the home. An elderly man, living in an efficiency in the rear of the home, was found and move to a safe area.

Shortly after extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the family dog unresponsive. Paramedics attempted to revive the dog, but were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.