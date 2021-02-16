Family displaced, cat dies after Pembroke Pines townhouse fire

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal fire left a family’s home destroyed in Pembroke Pines.

The fire broke out at a home on the 8000 block of Palm Tree Lane, at arouund 3:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Rescue crews said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the townhomes.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue evacuated six connecting townhomes due to smoke damage.

“It was a lot of smoke, and the flames just kept going and going, and then spreading,” one neighbor said. ” What I noticed was happening is, it’s not until cops were knocking on doors that people were coming out. There was this house here, they didn’t smell anything, they didn’t hear anything until the cops came, but this whole back row was smoky.”

One family cat died due to the heavy smoke. A second cat was taken to a nearby animal hospital.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

Fire investigators believe it may have been an electrical fire but continue to investigate the cause.

American Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

