Family displaced by house fire surprised with gifts

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Christmas came early for a South Florida family displaced by a devastating house fire.

The Embrace Girls Foundation surprised Rachel Boles and her five children with a generous gesture, Monday.

Members of the foundation arrived singing Christmas carols and bearing food, toys and supplies collected by St. Ruth Baptist Church.

The family was left emotional by the generosity of her community.

“I am tremendously overwhelmed,” Boles said. “I just appreciate everyone for everything they’ve done for me and my family at this time. I know with so much help out there, and I appreciate everyone, I really do.”

The family was forced to temporarily live in a motel after their home caught fire near Northwest 18th Court and 10th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

