Family displaced after SW Miami-Dade mobile home fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight mobile home fire in Southwest Miami-Dade has left a family of five displaced.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home, located along Southwest 242nd Street and 123rd Avenue, at around midnight, Wednesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the family outside and the double-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.

According to the family, their 8-year-old son, Noel, woke up to find the home filled with smoke. When he realized there was a fire, he woke up his dad, ultimately saving his family’s lives.

“I was sleeping. I woke up, and there was fog everywhere, so I ran outside ’cause I couldn’t breathe,” said Noel, “so when I called my dad to come outside, he woke up my little brother and my mom to get out the house because we could’ve got hurt.”

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby mobile homes. However, officials said, it was Noel’s quick thinking that saved the lives of his parents and two younger siblings.

“Had it not been for his quick actions, this would have been a different scenario,” said one firefighter.

The family’s home has been deemed a total loss. However, they are just happy that everyone got out in time and without injury.

At this point, the cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.