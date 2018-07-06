Family displaced after stolen truck crashes into Fort Lauderdale home; 2 arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family was left without a place to call home after, police said, a pickup truck believed to be stolen slammed into her home, Friday night.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident,

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1400 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m.

Homeowner Charlene Jones said she came home to find the truck in her living room.

“A big old F-150 in my front room,” she said.

Jones, a mother of four, said she had just picked up her 10-year-old daughter after finishing her work week at a nearby car dealership.

“Oh, God, if I would have come home and my kids were in the house, I think I would’ve died,” she said.

Mom and kids left homeless after truck slams into Ft. Lauderdale house, Good Samaritan neighbor chased down those who ran from pickup. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/WkqnFt1BXn — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 7, 2018

Fortunately, there was no one home, but officials told Jones she cannot stay there because the crash left the structure unsafe.

Her next-door neighbor, Barron Cooper, told 7News he was sitting on his porch when he heard a loud noise.

“All of a sudden, this big bang,” he said.

Cooper then realized the truck had hit a vehicle and was headed down the street toward him.

The neighbor said he thought the truck would hit his car, but then the driver lost control and went into the other home instead.

Cooper said he then saw at least three male subjects jump out of the truck and run away. He gave chase and was able to stop one of them.

“We caught him, and police came up and they cuffed him,” he said.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Police werea able to apprehend the remaining subjects. They said they have made two arrests.

Jones, who had recently moved to South Florida from Fort Pierce, said she and her family are displaced because the structure has been deemed unsafe and the roof could collapse. She said she wasn’t even allowed back inside to gather belongings.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna do tonight,” she said. “Me and my kids have nowhere to go.”

Hours later, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted they joined forces with the police department and Westway Towing to remove the truck from the house. First responders also purchased materials to board up the damaged section of the house.

If you have any information on this case that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

