Family displaced after Miami Gardens house fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been displaced after a fire broke out in their Miami Gardens home.

The fire broke out at a home in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue near 170th Terrace, shortly after 11 p.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters worked overnight to put out the fire.

The homeowner said she was asleep when she heard her son yelling out.

“I was in the room sleeping and my son yelled out something was on fire. I jumped up and looked and seen the fire and I immediately just ran out the door and ran to the neighbors to call 911. Just a kid playing with a lighter, matches — one or the other. Just a kid.”

The homeowner said she and her family were lucky that her son was awake because there are no working smoke detectors inside the home.

The family was able to evacuate the home safely, including two 6-year-old children and a 5-month-old.

“Everything is gone, it’s ruined,” the homeowner said. “We have nothing left. If we were in a deep sleep it could have been a lot worse, thank God.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.