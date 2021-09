HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has to find another place to stay tonight after their Hollywood home caught fire.

7Skyforce hovered over the home along Johnson Street and North 10th Avenue, where smoke could be seen pouring out of the home, Wednesday.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

