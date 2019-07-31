Family displaced after fire rips through Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four has been displaced after a fire tore through their Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters responded to the scene, located near Northeast 48th Court and 17th Avenue just after 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Two adults and two children have been displaced following the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

