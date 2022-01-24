DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their Davie home.

The fire broke out on Meadhaven Street, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video from a neighbor captured high flames billowing from the home.

The roof of the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Neighbors said the fire may have started when the family was lighting up their fire place.

Firefighters have not confirmed if this was the cause.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured.

